Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska

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Officer Beckett Savage, left, and Detective Tim Kissner, members of the Juneau Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team, clear a room on the first deck of a passenger vessel during a training exercise in Juneau, Alaska, April 8, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard, Juneau Police Department and Transportation Security Administration conducted a multi-agency training exercise simulating a maritime active shooter response aboard a passenger vessel to strengthen coordinated response capabilities in a maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy)