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    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska [Image 6 of 10]

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    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    Officer Cody Woods, a member of the Juneau Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team, scans the room during a training exercise aboard a passenger vessel in Juneau, Alaska, April 8, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard, Juneau Police Department and Transportation Security Administration conducted a multi-agency training exercise simulating a maritime active shooter response aboard a passenger vessel to strengthen coordinated response capabilities in a maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 19:18
    Photo ID: 9612894
    VIRIN: 260408-G-GX036-1040
    Resolution: 7927x5285
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska

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