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    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska [Image 7 of 10]

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    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    Coast Guard crewmembers from U.S. Coast Guard Station Juneau transport Special Weapons and Tactics personnel through the water aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium during a training exercise in Juneau, Alaska, April 8, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard, Juneau Police Department and Transportation Security Administration conducted a multi-agency training exercise simulating a maritime active shooter response aboard a passenger vessel to strengthen coordinated response capabilities in a maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 19:18
    Photo ID: 9612895
    VIRIN: 260408-G-GX036-1099
    Resolution: 6543x4362
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska

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    SWAT
    TSA
    multi-agency training
    Coast Guard
    Alaska

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