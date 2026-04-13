Coast Guard, SWAT and TSA conduct maritime training in Juneau, Alaska

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Officer Kirt Stage-Harvey, a member of the Juneau Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team, looks over his shoulder during a training exercise aboard a passenger vessel in Juneau, Alaska, April 8, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard, Juneau Police Department and Transportation Security Administration conducted a multi-agency training exercise simulating a maritime active shooter response aboard a passenger vessel to strengthen coordinated response capabilities in a maritime environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashly Murphy)