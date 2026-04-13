Children from the Keesler Child Development Center and the youth center participate in a parade at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 13, 2026. In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, which is recognized throughout the month of April, a proclamation signing also took place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9612669
|VIRIN:
|200107-O-BD983-2498
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.