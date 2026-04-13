Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child

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Children from the Keesler Child Development Center and the youth center participate in a parade at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 13, 2026. In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, which is recognized throughout the month of April, a proclamation signing also took place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)