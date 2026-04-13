Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Barrett, son of Britany Couture, 336th Training Squadron curriculum development manager, reads a Month of the Military Child Proclamation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 13, 2026. In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, which is recognized throughout the month of April, children from the Keesler Child Development Center and the youth center participated in a parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)