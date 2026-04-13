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    Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5]

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    Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    Barrett, son of Britany Couture, 336th Training Squadron curriculum development manager, reads a Month of the Military Child Proclamation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 13, 2026. In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, which is recognized throughout the month of April, children from the Keesler Child Development Center and the youth center participated in a parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 17:30
    Photo ID: 9612666
    VIRIN: 260410-O-BD983-5000
    Resolution: 4512x3152
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

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    Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child
    Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child
    Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child
    Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child
    Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child

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