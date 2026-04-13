Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child

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A Month of the Military Child Proclamation is on display at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 13, 2026. In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, which is recognized throughout the month of April, children from the Keesler Child Development Center and the youth center participated in a parade and a proclamation signing also took place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)