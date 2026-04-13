Proclamation reading and parade kicks off Month of the Military Child

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Engleman, 81st Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and his daughter, Selena, pose for a photo during a parade at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 13, 2026. In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, which is recognized throughout the month of April, children from the Keesler Child Development Center and the youth center participated in a parade and a proclamation signing ceremony also took place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)