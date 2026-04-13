Date Taken: 04.09.2026 Date Posted: 04.13.2026 17:17 Photo ID: 9612642 VIRIN: 260409-A-GR633-1004 Resolution: 1250x833 Size: 239.14 KB Location: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

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This work, Building readiness through recovery: BJACH occupational therapy in action [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.