Marco Mirnics, a physical therapist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, returns a shot during the Occupational Therapy Month ping pong tournament at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9612642
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-GR633-1004
|Resolution:
|1250x833
|Size:
|239.14 KB
|Location:
|LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building readiness through recovery: BJACH occupational therapy in action [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building readiness through recovery: BJACH occupational therapy in action
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