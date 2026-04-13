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    Building readiness through recovery: BJACH occupational therapy in action [Image 2 of 4]

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    Building readiness through recovery: BJACH occupational therapy in action

    LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    Beatrice Hurey, a supervisor in Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital’s military human resources department, performs a functional task during an occupational therapy session April 8 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. The activity helps retrain coordination and cognitive skills needed for daily living following multiple strokes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 17:17
    Photo ID: 9612635
    VIRIN: 260409-A-GR633-1002
    Resolution: 1448x1086
    Size: 359.85 KB
    Location: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Army Medicine
    Military Health System (MHS)
    BJACH
    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    JRTC & Fort Polk

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