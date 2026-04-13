Building readiness through recovery: BJACH occupational therapy in action

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1st Lt. Quinne Johnson, an occupational therapist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, applies neuromuscular electrical stimulation to Beatrice Hurey during a therapy session on April 9 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. The treatment helps activate damaged neural pathways and support recovery following multiple strokes.