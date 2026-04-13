Sgt. Jacob Babcanec, a physical therapy specialist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, returns a shot during the Occupational Therapy Month ping pong tournament at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 2026. Babcanec advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after winning his second-round match.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9612639
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-GR633-1003
|Resolution:
|1448x1086
|Size:
|371.99 KB
|Location:
|LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building readiness through recovery: BJACH occupational therapy in action [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building readiness through recovery: BJACH occupational therapy in action
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