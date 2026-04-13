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    Building readiness through recovery: BJACH occupational therapy in action [Image 3 of 4]

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    Building readiness through recovery: BJACH occupational therapy in action

    LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    Sgt. Jacob Babcanec, a physical therapy specialist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, returns a shot during the Occupational Therapy Month ping pong tournament at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 2026. Babcanec advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after winning his second-round match.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 17:17
    Photo ID: 9612639
    VIRIN: 260409-A-GR633-1003
    Resolution: 1448x1086
    Size: 371.99 KB
    Location: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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