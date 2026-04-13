Air University faculty receive a tour of University of Alabama podcast studios at Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 9, 2026. University of Alabama maintains and operates multiple audio and video studios for faculty use in the recording of lessons and lectures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9612603
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-DA270-1338
|Resolution:
|5151x3427
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University faculty visit University of Alabama [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.