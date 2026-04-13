Dr. Stephanie Rollins, Air University Academic Services director, and Ms. Jodi Quesnell, Air University Library director, pose for a photo in front of a green screen at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 9, 2026. University of Alabama maintains and operates multiple audio and video studios for faculty use in the recording of lessons and lectures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9612604
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-DA270-1353
|Resolution:
|4787x3830
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University faculty visit University of Alabama [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.