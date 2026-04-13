Air University faculty visit University of Alabama

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Dr. Stephanie Rollins, Air University Academic Services director, and Ms. Jodi Quesnell, Air University Library director, pose for a photo in front of a green screen at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 9, 2026. University of Alabama maintains and operates multiple audio and video studios for faculty use in the recording of lessons and lectures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)