Air University faculty pose for a photo at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 9, 2026. During their visit, Air University and University of Alabama faculty met to discuss benchmark academic and institutional practices across curriculum, research and scholarship, institutional effectiveness, and assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9612605
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-DA270-1358
|Resolution:
|4456x2965
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University faculty visit University of Alabama [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.