Air University faculty visit University of Alabama

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Air University faculty pose for a photo at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 9, 2026. During their visit, Air University and University of Alabama faculty met to discuss benchmark academic and institutional practices across curriculum, research and scholarship, institutional effectiveness, and assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan