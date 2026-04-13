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    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama [Image 16 of 17]

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    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama

    TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University faculty pose for a photo at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 9, 2026. During their visit, Air University and University of Alabama faculty met to discuss benchmark academic and institutional practices across curriculum, research and scholarship, institutional effectiveness, and assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9612605
    VIRIN: 260409-F-DA270-1358
    Resolution: 4456x2965
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air University faculty visit University of Alabama [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama
    Air University faculty visit University of Alabama

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