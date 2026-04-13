Air University faculty visit University of Alabama

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University of Alabama and Air Univeristy faculty meet at Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 9, 2026. The visit to University of Alabama gave Air University faculty the opportunity to learn the methods and practices University of Alabama faculty utilize to achieve their best possible outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)