University of Alabama and Air Univeristy faculty meet at Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 9, 2026. The visit to University of Alabama gave Air University faculty the opportunity to learn the methods and practices University of Alabama faculty utilize to achieve their best possible outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9612599
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-DA270-1328
|Resolution:
|4273x3418
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University faculty visit University of Alabama [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.