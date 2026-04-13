Defense Logistics Agency senior leadership conduct a mid-year review of the annual operating plan at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on April 10, 2026. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA director, speaks to DLA Energy leaders about his perspective and agency goals. (Department of War Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9612468
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-CY398-4724
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation
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