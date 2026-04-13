Defense Logistics Agency Energy hosts Brad Bunn, DLA vice director, during a distinguished visitors visit at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on April 3, 2026. (Department of War Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9612455
|VIRIN:
|260403-A-CY398-2291
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation
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