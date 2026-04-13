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    DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation [Image 5 of 5]

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    DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Defense Logistics Agency senior leadership conduct a mid-year review of the annual operating plan at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on April 10, 2026. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA director; and Army Command Sgt. Maj. Petra Casarez, DLA senior enlisted leader; meet with Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy commander, and his team to assess the agency's progress toward its strategic objectives. (Department of War Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9612462
    VIRIN: 260410-A-CY398-7109
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation
    DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation
    DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation
    DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation
    DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation

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    DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation

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    DLA Energy, DLA, AOP, annual operating plan, senior leadership, Defense Logistics Agency

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