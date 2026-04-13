DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation

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Defense Logistics Agency senior leadership conduct a mid-year review of the annual operating plan at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on April 10, 2026. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA director; and Army Command Sgt. Maj. Petra Casarez, DLA senior enlisted leader; meet with Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy commander, and his team to assess the agency's progress toward its strategic objectives. (Department of War Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)