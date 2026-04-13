DLA senior leaders review DLA Energy’s strategic progress, innovation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Logistics Agency senior leadership conduct a mid-year review of the annual operating plan at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on April 10, 2026. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA director, speaks to DLA Energy leaders about his perspective and agency goals. (Department of War Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)