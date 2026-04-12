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    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up [Image 4 of 4]

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    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bea Angel Gerundio, 86th Civil Engineering Squadron geo base apprentice left, and Senior Airman Kevin Szekely, right, 86th Civil Engineering Squadron geo base journeyman, set-up the Trimble SX12 robot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The geo base flight is responsible for surveying, building blueprints and maps for contingency missions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9611245
    VIRIN: 260409-F-OC855-1278
    Resolution: 5123x3415
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up
    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up
    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up
    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up

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