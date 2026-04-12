86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bea Angel Gerundio, 86th Civil Engineering Squadron geo base apprentice left, and Senior Airman Kevin Szekely, right, 86th Civil Engineering Squadron geo base journeyman, set-up the Trimble SX12 robot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The geo base flight is responsible for surveying, building blueprints and maps for contingency missions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)