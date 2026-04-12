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    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up [Image 3 of 4]

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    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen set up the Trimble SX12 surveying robot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The use of robotics aids the 86th Civil Engineering Squadron by providing accurate data to help lay the foundation for construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9611240
    VIRIN: 260409-F-OC855-1155
    Resolution: 5319x3546
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up
    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up
    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up
    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up

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    TAGS

    Surveying
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Germany
    Robots
    Geo Base

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