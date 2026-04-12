86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up

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U.S. Air Force Airmen set up the Trimble SX12 surveying robot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The use of robotics aids the 86th Civil Engineering Squadron by providing accurate data to help lay the foundation for construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)