U.S. Air Force Airmen set up the Trimble SX12 surveying robot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The use of robotics aids the 86th Civil Engineering Squadron by providing accurate data to help lay the foundation for construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9611240
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-OC855-1155
|Resolution:
|5319x3546
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.