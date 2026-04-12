U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Neveah Gordon, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron geo base apprentice, reads data from surveying Trimble SX12 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The Airmen assigned to the geo base flight used advanced technology to design and update maps for buildings, roadwork, utility projects and the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 09:48
|Photo ID:
|9611235
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-OC855-1074
|Resolution:
|5558x3705
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.