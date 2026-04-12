86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Neveah Gordon, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron geo base apprentice, reads data from surveying Trimble SX12 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The Airmen assigned to the geo base flight used advanced technology to design and update maps for buildings, roadwork, utility projects and the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)