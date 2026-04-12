86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Neveah Gordon, left, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron geo base apprentice and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Szekely, 86th CES geo base journeyman, interprets data from the Trimble SX12 robot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The geo base flight within the 86th CES uses geographic information systems and remote sensing technology to create and maintain digital maps for the installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)