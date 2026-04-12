(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Neveah Gordon, left, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron geo base apprentice and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Szekely, 86th CES geo base journeyman, interprets data from the Trimble SX12 robot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The geo base flight within the 86th CES uses geographic information systems and remote sensing technology to create and maintain digital maps for the installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 09:48
    Photo ID: 9611237
    VIRIN: 260409-F-OC855-1119
    Resolution: 5757x3838
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up
    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up
    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up
    86th CES Geo Base, building the base from the ground up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery