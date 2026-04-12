Date Taken: 04.10.2026 Date Posted: 04.13.2026 02:02 Photo ID: 9610719 VIRIN: 260410-N-FG395-1163 Resolution: 8934x6700 Size: 9.13 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

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This work, CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association [Image 10 of 10], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.