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    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association [Image 8 of 10]

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    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2026) -- Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jesse R. Gallo of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo receives a Letter of Appreciation on the stage of the U.S. & Japan Navy Friendship Association (JANAFA) Awards Ceremony April 10, 2026 at Hotel Mercure in Yokosuka, Japan. JANAFA, built on a strong bond of trust and friendship between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), presented Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) a Letter of Appreciation on behalf of the command. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 02:02
    Photo ID: 9610716
    VIRIN: 260410-N-FG395-1134
    Resolution: 10162x7621
    Size: 10.3 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association [Image 10 of 10], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association
    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association
    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association
    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association
    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association
    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association
    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association
    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association
    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association
    CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association

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    JANAFA
    Award Ceremony
    FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO
    The US Japan Navy Friendship Association

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