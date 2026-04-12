CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2026) -- Nobuhiro Miura, a member of Japan's National Diet House of Councilors, gives a congratulatory speech as the guest of honor at the U.S. & Japan Navy Friendship Association (JANAFA) Awards Ceremony April 10, 2026 at Hotel Mercure in Yokosuka, Japan. JANAFA, built on a strong bond of trust and friendship between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), presented Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) a Letter of Appreciation on behalf of the command. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9610709
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-FG395-1059
|Resolution:
|3244x2433
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
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