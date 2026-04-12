CFAY Receives Letter of Appreciation from US and Japan Navy Friendship Association

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2026) -- A plaque for Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jesse R. Gallo of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo rests on the awards table at the U.S. & Japan Navy Friendship Association (JANAFA) Awards Ceremony April 10, 2026 at Hotel Mercure in Yokosuka, Japan. JANAFA, built on a strong bond of trust and friendship between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), presented Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) a Letter of Appreciation on behalf of the command. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)