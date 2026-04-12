Arizona Army National Guard team leadership development program

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Retired Master Sgt. Mark Foust teaches a lesson on the history of the Arizona Army National Guard during a team leader professional development course at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., April 12, 2026. The session gave students a broader understanding of the Arizona Guard’s lineage and how it relates to leaders on the battlefield. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)