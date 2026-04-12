(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizona Army National Guard team leadership development program [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Arizona Army National Guard team leadership development program

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Retired Master Sgt. Mark Foust teaches a lesson on the history of the Arizona Army National Guard during a team leader professional development course at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., April 12, 2026. The session gave students a broader understanding of the Arizona Guard’s lineage and how it relates to leaders on the battlefield. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 20:00
    Photo ID: 9610440
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-PR679-4037
    Resolution: 4707x3142
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Army National Guard team leadership development program [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona Army National Guard team leadership development program
    Arizona Army National Guard team leadership development program
    Arizona Army National Guard team leadership development program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arizona Army National Guard conducts Team Leadership Training Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery