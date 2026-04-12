Retired Master Sgt. Mark Foust teaches a lesson on the history of the Arizona Army National Guard during a team leader professional development course at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., April 12, 2026. The session gave students a broader understanding of the Arizona Guard’s lineage and how it relates to leaders on the battlefield. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9610440
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-PR679-4037
|Resolution:
|4707x3142
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona Army National Guard team leadership development program [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arizona Army National Guard conducts Team Leadership Training Course
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