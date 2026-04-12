Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, the Arizona Army National Guard’s State Command Sergeant Major, gives an introduction during a team leader professional development course at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., April 12, 2026. The course focused on leadership development and preparing junior leaders for leading soldiers in an evolving global landscape. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9610439
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-PR679-9212
|Resolution:
|4940x3298
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona Army National Guard team leadership development program [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arizona Army National Guard conducts Team Leadership Training Course
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