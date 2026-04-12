Arizona Army National Guard team leadership development program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, the Arizona Army National Guard’s State Command Sergeant Major, gives an introduction during a team leader professional development course at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., April 12, 2026. The course focused on leadership development and preparing junior leaders for leading soldiers in an evolving global landscape. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)