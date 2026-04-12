Arizona Army National Guard conducts Team Leadership Training Course

Photo By Spc. Logan Trotter | Retired Master Sgt. Mark Foust teaches a lesson on the history of the Arizona Army National Guard during a team leader professional development course at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., April 12, 2026. The session gave students a broader understanding of the Arizona Guard’s lineage and how it relates to leaders on the battlefield. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Logan Trotter | Retired Master Sgt. Mark Foust teaches a lesson on the history of the Arizona Army...... read more read more

PHOENIX, AZ — The Arizona Army National Guard’s Team Leader Course is helping prepare junior enlisted leaders for greater responsibility by focusing on the skills that directly support readiness across the force.

The day began with an introduction that framed the course around leader development and the responsibilities placed on junior leaders. From there, students moved into Holistic Health and Fitness. A ready formation begins with Soldiers and leaders who understand how health affects performance.

The Moral Compass portion of the course added a more specific leadership focus by examining how values, beliefs and emotional intelligence shape decision-making. Chaplain Chad Kitenbrink (Lt. Col.), chaplain for the 98th Aviation Troop Command Brigade, said the instruction was meant to help future team leaders think through the moral implications of leadership.

“Today is basically beginning to speak to future team leaders, either acting team leaders or soon to be team leaders, and helping them develop a greater understanding of the roles and responsibilities,” Lt. Col. Kitenbrink said. He challenged students to think carefully about the decisions they make.

The class then focused on Arizona Army National Guard history. This gave students a broader understanding of the organization’s lineage, heritage and identity. Arizona Soldiers have served across generations, connecting the state’s military history to present-day service and readiness.

Retired Master Sgt. Mark Faustl, said the course is designed to help young leaders understand that readiness depends on relationships as much as tasks. The counseling block focused on how leaders can establish expectations, provide meaningful feedback and build trust within their teams.

“It’s not just about learning how to do a counseling session,” Faust said. “It’s about building the relationships that make counseling effective. The goal is to help them become not just managers, but mentors and leaders.”

Later in the day, students received administrative knowledge and Soldier resources instruction that covered behavioral health, education, Work for Warriors and key administrative tools. The session gave junior leaders practical information they can use to help Soldiers solve problems early.

The students received maintenance instruction that emphasized urgency and accountability on having fully mission capable equipment. Remedial instruction was given on preventive maintenance checks, technical manuals and U.S. Army standards. Mission readiness depends on disciplined attention to vehicles, equipment and procedures.

The course concluded with a block on Arizona Army National Guard force structure, which gave students a clearer understanding of the types of units within the state force and how those formations contribute to the larger mission.

“We are in the profession of arms, and as professionals, we are lifelong learners, and we need to continue to learn, and we never arrive,”Lt. Col. Kitenbrink said. The Arizona Army National Guard continues to invest in leader development, the Team Leader Course provides a foundation for readiness.