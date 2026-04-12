An Arizona Army National Guard soldier raises a hand to ask a question during a team leader professional development course at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., April 12, 2026. The course informed current and future team leaders about resources to better lead the Arizona Army National Guard’s future formations to increase their lethality and effectiveness in battle. (Arizona Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9610438
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-PR679-7362
|Resolution:
|5494x3668
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona Army National Guard team leadership development program [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arizona Army National Guard conducts Team Leadership Training Course
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