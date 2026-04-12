Chief Warrant Officer 4 Promoted to CWO 5

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U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard, left, administers the oath of office to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Adam Young at Arizona National Guard Silverbell Army Heliport, April. 10, 2026. Young is now the expert advisor and leader for the warrant officer corps in the state. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)