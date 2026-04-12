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    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Promoted to CWO 5 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Promoted to CWO 5

    MARANA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard, speaks during the promotion of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Adam Young to Chief Warrant Officer 5 at Arizona National Guard Silverbell Army Heliport, April. 10, 2026. Murdock congratulated Young on his promotion and wished him well in the future as the State Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Arizona National Guard (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 19:56
    Photo ID: 9610426
    VIRIN: 260410-A-YF092-3585
    Resolution: 3314x3314
    Size: 835.76 KB
    Location: MARANA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Promoted to CWO 5 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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