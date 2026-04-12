Chief Warrant Officer 4 Promoted to CWO 5

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U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard, speaks during the promotion of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Adam Young to Chief Warrant Officer 5 at Arizona National Guard Silverbell Army Heliport, April. 10, 2026. Murdock congratulated Young on his promotion and wished him well in the future as the State Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Arizona National Guard (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)