Chief Warrant Officer 4 Promoted to CWO 5

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U.S. Army U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Adam Young is promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 5 as his son, Anthony, changes out his rank at Arizona National Guard Silverbell Army Heliport, April. 10, 2026. Young is now the expert advisor and leader for the warrant officer corps in the Arizona Army National Guard. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)