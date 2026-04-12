U.S. Army U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Adam Young is promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 5 as his son, Anthony, changes out his rank at Arizona National Guard Silverbell Army Heliport, April. 10, 2026. Young is now the expert advisor and leader for the warrant officer corps in the Arizona Army National Guard. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 19:56
|Photo ID:
|9610424
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-YF092-3561
|Resolution:
|2256x3159
|Size:
|714.9 KB
|Location:
|MARANA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Promoted to CWO 5 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.