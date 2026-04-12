Chief Warrant Officer 4 Promoted to CWO 5

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U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 5 Adam Young speaks during his promotion ceremony at Arizona National Guard Silverbell Army Heliport, April. 10, 2026. Young is now the expert advisor and leader for the warrant officer corps of the state. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)