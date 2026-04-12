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    Building Readiness from the Ground Up [Image 6 of 6]

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    Building Readiness from the Ground Up

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern 

    120th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Hunter Padgett, 120th Security Forces Squadron member, constructs two Small Shelter System tents at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 10, 2026. Utilizing the Mission-Ready Airmen concept, service members were trained to set up a tent to build skills needed to maintain a consistent state of readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9610328
    VIRIN: 260410-F-MI946-1190
    Resolution: 4475x2981
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Building Readiness from the Ground Up [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Building Readiness from the Ground Up
    Building Readiness from the Ground Up
    Building Readiness from the Ground Up
    Building Readiness from the Ground Up
    Building Readiness from the Ground Up
    Building Readiness from the Ground Up

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    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    Austere
    Readiness
    MTANG
    Leathality
    Training

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