Building Readiness from the Ground Up

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U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Mychal Taylor, 120th Security Forces Squadron member, constructs two Small Shelter System tents at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 10, 2026. Utilizing the Mission-Ready Airmen concept, service members were trained to set up a tent to build skills needed to maintain a consistent state of readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)