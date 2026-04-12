Building Readiness from the Ground Up

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U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Hunter Padgett, 120th Security Forces Squadron member, constructs two Small Shelter System tents at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 10, 2026. This hands-on event brought together multiple units to build teamwork, improve mission-critical skills, and construct two structures in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)