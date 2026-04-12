Building Readiness from the Ground Up

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U.S. Air National Guard members from the 120th Airlift Wing construct two Small Shelter System tents at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 10, 2026. Utilizing the Mission-Ready Airmen concept, service members were trained to set up a tent to build skills needed to maintain a consistent state of readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)