U.S. Air National Guard members from the 120th Airlift Wing construct two Small Shelter System tents at Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls, Montana, April 10, 2026. Utilizing the Mission-Ready Airmen concept, service members were trained to set up a tent to build skills needed to maintain a consistent state of readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9610324
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-MI946-1057
|Resolution:
|4486x2988
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Readiness from the Ground Up [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.