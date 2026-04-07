USARPAC Soldier awarded Purple Heart for wounds sustained during Afghanistan deployment

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The Stratis Family is photographed at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Apr. 10, 2026. U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Stratis, U.S. Army Pacific, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Plans and analysis NCO, received the purple heart award for valor during his deployment to Afghanistan in 2019. (U.S. Army Photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)