U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Stratis, U.S. Army Pacific, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Plans and analysis NCO, (Center), Gen. Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC, Commanding General, (Left), Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, USARPAC, Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, (Right), are photographed at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Apr. 10, 2026. Stratis was awarded the purple heart for valor during his deployment to Afghanistan in 2019. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 21:14
|Photo ID:
|9608508
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-XX999-1114
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
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USARPAC Soldier awarded Purple Heart for wounds sustained during Afghanistan deployment
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