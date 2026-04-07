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    USARPAC Soldier awarded Purple Heart for wounds sustained during Afghanistan deployment [Image 2 of 4]

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    USARPAC Soldier awarded Purple Heart for wounds sustained during Afghanistan deployment

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Edward Pajak 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Stratis, U.S. Army Pacific, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Plans and analysis NCO, Is pinned on the Purple Heart medal by General Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC, Commanding General, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Apr. 10, 2026. Stratis was awarded the purple heart for valor during his deployment to Afghanistan in 2019. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 21:14
    Photo ID: 9608505
    VIRIN: 260410-A-XX999-1111
    Resolution: 4423x2531
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USARPAC Soldier awarded Purple Heart for wounds sustained during Afghanistan deployment [Image 4 of 4], by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC Soldier awarded Purple Heart for wounds sustained during Afghanistan deployment
    USARPAC Soldier awarded Purple Heart for wounds sustained during Afghanistan deployment
    USARPAC Soldier awarded Purple Heart for wounds sustained during Afghanistan deployment
    USARPAC Soldier awarded Purple Heart for wounds sustained during Afghanistan deployment

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