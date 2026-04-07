USARPAC Soldier awarded Purple Heart for wounds sustained during Afghanistan deployment

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U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Stratis, U.S. Army Pacific, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Plans and analysis NCO, Is pinned on the Purple Heart medal by General Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC, Commanding General, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Apr. 10, 2026. Stratis was awarded the purple heart for valor during his deployment to Afghanistan in 2019. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips)