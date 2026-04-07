USARPAC Soldier awarded Purple Heart

Photo By Edward Pajak | U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Stratis, U.S. Army Pacific, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Plans and analysis NCO, Is pinned on the Purple Heart medal by General Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC, Commanding General, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Apr. 10, 2026. Stratis was awarded the purple heart for valor during his deployment to Afghanistan in 2019. (U.S. Army photo by PV2 Parker Phillips) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Edward Pajak | U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Stratis, U.S. Army Pacific, Explosive Ordinance...... read more read more

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan C. Stratis, U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Plans and Analysis noncommissioned officer was awarded the Purple Heart during a ceremony at USARPAC Headquarters, April 10, 2026.

Presented by Gen. Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC commanding general, the award recognizes Stratis’ courage and sacrifice during a 2019 deployment to Afghanistan. Surrounded by fellow Soldiers, leaders, and family members, the ceremony underscored the enduring commitment of those who served.

“The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration awarded to Soldiers in the United States Army,” said Clark. “It’s taken time to reach this moment, but Sgt. 1st Class Stratis fought to continue his mission and care for his fellow service members despite his wounds in 2019.”

Stratis deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, in August 2019, where he was attached to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, supporting direct action missions as an EOD technician.

On Aug. 15, 2019, Stratis and his team were exposed to a blast that resulted in multiple casualties. Positioned within three meters of the explosion, Stratis, despite his injuries, shielded a wounded Soldier with his body and applied life-saving aid while under continued threat from enemy fire, including small arms, grenades, mortars, and danger-close air support.

“This is not unprecedented, that awards are presented well after they are earned,” Clark said.

Just days later, on Aug. 18, 2019, Stratis returned to duty. He redeployed in October 2019 and continued treatment for a blast-related concussion.

“Just having everybody here, it’s memorable. It means more than you know,” said Stratis. “The only reason I’ve made it this far and been successful is because of the people around me.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, USARPAC command senior enlisted leader and a Purple Heart recipient, spoke to the significance of the award.

“One of the hardest medals to wear is the Purple Heart,” said Schmidt. “When people see it, they want to ask about it. It carries instant credibility.”

The Purple Heart remains a solemn symbol of sacrifice, representing the physical cost of service and the resilience of those who continue to answer the nation’s call.

“Personally, I thank you,” Schmidt said. “You have left a part of yourself on foreign soil. That is something you have done for our nation.”

The ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the cost of service and the enduring strength of those who wear the uniform.