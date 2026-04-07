FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony

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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 10, 2026) – Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey III renders a salute to his daughter, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kindal Kidd, during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana, April 10, 2026. Hailey retires following more than 30 years of honorable service to the United States Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)