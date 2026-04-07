(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 10, 2026) – Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey III addresses the audience during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana, April 10, 2026. Hailey concludes a distinguished naval career spanning more than three decades of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9607615
    VIRIN: 260410-N-NG136-5191
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony
    FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony
    FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony
    FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony
    FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony
    FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery