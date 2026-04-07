FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony

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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 10, 2026) – Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey III addresses the audience during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana, April 10, 2026. Hailey concludes a distinguished naval career spanning more than three decades of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)