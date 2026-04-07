VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 10, 2026) – Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey III addresses the audience during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana, April 10, 2026. Hailey concludes a distinguished naval career spanning more than three decades of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9607615
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-NG136-5191
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.