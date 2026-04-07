FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony

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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 10, 2026) – Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy Jr., Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, addresses the audience during the retirement ceremony of Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey III at Naval Air Station Oceana, April 10, 2026. Hailey retires after more than 30 years of honorable and dedicated service to the United States Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)