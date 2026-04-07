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    FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

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    FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 10, 2026) – Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey III participates in an Olde Glory Flag Ceremony during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana, April 10, 2026. The ceremony honors his more than 30 years of dedicated service to the United States Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9607620
    VIRIN: 260410-N-NG136-7518
    Resolution: 4761x3174
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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