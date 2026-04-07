FORCM Hailey Retirement Ceremony

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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 10, 2026) – Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey III participates in an Olde Glory Flag Ceremony during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana, April 10, 2026. The ceremony honors his more than 30 years of dedicated service to the United States Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)