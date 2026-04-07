ASN Kohlmann visits NTAG Great Lakes

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260409-N-TC096-0027 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 9, 2026) - The Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASN M&RA), speaks with Cmdr. Brian Richards, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes, during his visit to NTAG Great Lakes. The engagement focused on meeting leadership and assessing the current state of Navy recruiting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan)