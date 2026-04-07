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    ASN Kohlmann visits NTAG Great Lakes [Image 3 of 4]

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    ASN Kohlmann visits NTAG Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Colin Sheridan 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes

    260409-N-TC096-0004 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 9, 2026) - The Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASN M&RA), speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Robert Johnson, Officer Recruiter of the Quarter, while visiting Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes. The engagement focused on meeting leadership and assessing the current state of Navy recruiting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 10:17
    Photo ID: 9607185
    VIRIN: 260409-N-TC096-4597
    Resolution: 2162x1730
    Size: 803.77 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ASN Kohlmann visits NTAG Great Lakes [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Colin Sheridan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ASN Kohlmann visits NTAG Great Lakes
    ASN Kohlmann visits NTAG Great Lakes
    ASN Kohlmann visits NTAG Great Lakes
    ASN Kohlmann visits NTAG Great Lakes

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